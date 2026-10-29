Sharvari dances with OG Rajshri heroine Madhuri Dixit to Yeh Prem Mol Liya song, calls it a ‘surreal’ moment with her idol

Bollywood actor Sharvari got to live a fan moment she will remember for a long time. The actor recently danced with Madhuri Dixit to the title track of her upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and shared a video of their meeting on Instagram. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Sharvari and is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Sharvari calls Madhuri Dixit her idol

Sharvari calls Madhuri Dixit an OG Rajshri heroine.

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In the video, Sharvari begins dancing to the song before Madhuri joins her. The two share a few steps, and the clip ends with Sharvari bowing to the veteran actor before the two hug. The sweet interaction brings together two generations of actors connected to the Rajshri banner.

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Sharvari shared her excitement in the caption, thanking Madhuri for the warmth and affection she showed her. She also referred to the actor as one of the original Rajshri heroines, recalling the legacy of the films she has been part of. Sharvari wrote, “So honoured to receive this much prem from one of the OG Rajshri heroines of Sooraj Barjatya sir.. the one and only Madhuri Dixit ma’am ♥️✨ Getting to dance alongside my idol feels surreal and soooo special 🥹😭♥️ Thankyou ma’am, you are the best! Hum Aapke Hain Kaun 🤝 #YehPremMolLiya In theatres 27th Nov 2026.”

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{{^usCountry}} Madhuri’s association with Sooraj Barjatya goes back to Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, the 1994 blockbuster that became known for its songs, family celebrations and memorable performances. The film was led by her and Salman Khan along with Mohnish Bahl and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles. Sharvari on the music of Yeh Prem Mol Liya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuri’s association with Sooraj Barjatya goes back to Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, the 1994 blockbuster that became known for its songs, family celebrations and memorable performances. The film was led by her and Salman Khan along with Mohnish Bahl and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles. Sharvari on the music of Yeh Prem Mol Liya {{/usCountry}}

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The dance video comes as the makers build excitement around the film’s music. Earlier this month, they released Jhumka Patola, a pre-wedding song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The actor opened up about her experience filming Jhumka Patola and how the director helped her connect with her character through the music. She said, “I’ve always loved dancing, but with Sooraj sir, a song is so deeply woven into the narrative that you can’t look at it as just a dance performance. While shooting ‘Jhumka Patola’, he would walk me through what the moment meant for my character and share stories from the songs he has made over the years, and I tried to carry that into every step and expression. Dance has its own language, and sometimes a song can say what a scene simply cannot.”

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.