Shatrughan Sinha blames BJP IT cell for ‘manufactured’ trolling against Sonakshi Sinha, reveals her political ambitions

Sonakshi Sinha was among the first Bollywood celebrities to show support for the CJP-led student protest organised in Delhi. The actor faced heavy trolling after she openly backed the movement. Now, her father, veteran actor and member of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shatrughan Sinha, has spoken about the trolling directed at Sonakshi and also addressed speculation about her plans to join politics.

Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi joining politics

Shatrughan Sinha spoke about trolling faced by Sonakshi Sinha.

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During an interaction with ABP News, Shatrughan was asked about questions being raised over Sonakshi's vocal support for the Delhi protest, while some questioned why she had not shown the same initiative when it came to student protests in Jharkhand. Shatrughan rejected the notion and pointed out that his daughter had strongly supported the students of Jharkhand a few days ago as well.

Given Sonakshi's strong political opinions, which her father suggested can sometimes be even stronger and more assertive than his own, Shatrughan was asked whether his daughter plans to join politics at any point in the future. Speaking about the possibility, he said, “I can't say. Earlier, I used to ask. I can only say she is the most worthy daughter of a worthy father.”

'Trolling against Sonakshi is manufactured by BJP IT cell'

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{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, the veteran actor also directly blamed the BJP IT cell for what he described as manufactured trolling against Sonakshi. He claimed that the trolling directed at his daughter is not organic and alleged that those targeting her are paid trolls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, the veteran actor also directly blamed the BJP IT cell for what he described as manufactured trolling against Sonakshi. He claimed that the trolling directed at his daughter is not organic and alleged that those targeting her are paid trolls. {{/usCountry}}

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He said in Hindi, "Many people who troll her and try to create ruckus around her, they are paid trolls. The IT cell that our friends have, the BJP, they are doing it and also those who follow their policies. This trolling is manufactured, they are paid trolls, they don't even know what to say...it is written and given to them. But Sonakshi has done the right thing by saying that she doesn't even look at trolls. Bahut jaan hai usmein (She is very strong)."

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This was not the first time Sonakshi found herself the target of online trolling. The actor has previously faced heavy backlash and criticism on social media after her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi's support for CJP protest

During the CJP protest, when activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcefully removed from Jantar Mantar, Sonakshi condemned the incident. She shared a video in support of Wangchuk and the other student protesters and spoke about their decision to continue raising their voices peacefully.

She said, “The thing that happened with Sonam sir today…it wasn’t right. I am glad that he’s okay and that his wife is with him. He’s strong, he’s alert. In the last few days, I have been seeing him and the thousands standing with him.”

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She added, “No matter what has been going on, they have stayed calm, respectful, and have kept their point forward without violence. We all know the country’s strength is in its youth. Now, I feel like that’s true after looking at them. Even after all the discomfort, disappointment and difficulties, the way you have held on to your beliefs, hats off to you.”