Shatrughan Sinha pens note for Sonakshi Sinha: 'We are so proud of your strength, everything you have accomplished'

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has shared a long birthday note for daughter Sonakshi Sinha on Twitter. He wrote that he was proud of her achievements and gave a special shoutout to her new web series, Dahaad. Though he called it a film, he praised her for how she has created a ‘milestone’ with Dahaad. Also read: When Sonakshi Sinha was told to not do Lootera: ‘I was discouraged from doing that film’

Shatrughan's note for Sonakshi

Shatrughan Sinha has shared a birthday post for Sonakshi Sinha.

Wishing Sonakshi on her 36th birthday, he wrote, "How beautiful times have gone by. On this great and auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment and great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything you have accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with 'Dahaad' which is the talk of the town today and one of the most wonderful films, which adds another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Prime Video. You shall always remain very special to us. May your special day bring abundance of happiness, joy and lots of love today and everyday. 'Happy great day!' God Bless."

He also shared several childhood and more recent pictures of Sonakshi and him on the occasion. Some of the pictures posted by Shatrughan also show her mom Poonam Sinha and her twin brothers Luv and Kush Sinha. There are also some playful pictures of Sonakshi and Shatrughan.

How Sonakshi plans to celebrate her birthday

Sharing her birthday plans this year, Sonakshi had recently told ANI, "For the last 5-6 years I have been travelling on my birthday... I like to take a break and like to spend time with a few close friends of mine. I have been following this ritual for the past several years. I am currently in the middle of a shoot...so this birthday I can go only close by. I might go to Alibaug or Lonavala. However, I have not decided yet."

Sonakshi's web show Dahaad

Last month, Sonakshi made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime series, Dahaad. She plays a lower caste cop in the show. The 8 episodic also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in lead roles. It is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

