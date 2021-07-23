Shefali Shah: Don’t know what’s going to happen, but that doesn’t mean I’ll stop taking up work

Actor Shefali Shah has been active throughout the lockdowns ever since the pandemic hit us last year in March. She wrote and directed a short film, Someday, which has made it to the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany. It was shot in her own house. And post this, she finished an entire web series Human. Currently, she has moved on to Darlings, her film with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.

While the scare of the pandemic can certainly play on an actor’s mind since they’ve to remove their masks on set, Shah says she was up for it.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. But that doesn’t mean I’ll stop taking up work. This year is going to be a very busy year for me. I have a good lineup. I was supposed to start for it all by February- March. But then the lockdown started again, and everything just got piled up,” says the 48-year-old.

However, after the restrictions were lifted, work started getting back on track. Shah started Human’s shoot when the lockdown wasn’t there, with the utmost precautions.

“We were testing regularly, the crew was being tested too. Then we shot in Alibaug, we all were in a complete bubble. It was strange, coming back to shoot post the lockdown,” she recalls.

Referring to the continuity which is lost especially for the actors when there are so many breaks in between, she explains, “We shot the before and after sequences, and weaving the in between is always difficult. If we shoot at a go, the flow is always far, it carries forward. But when you have taken a gap, then you are not sure how to get back to the character.”