Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shefali Shah: Don’t know what’s going to happen, but that doesn’t mean I’ll stop taking up work
bollywood

Shefali Shah: Don’t know what’s going to happen, but that doesn’t mean I’ll stop taking up work

Actor Shefali Shah talks about facing challenges as an actor when resuming work post the lockdown and when the fear is still there.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Actor Shefali Shah will be seen in a film titled Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.

Actor Shefali Shah has been active throughout the lockdowns ever since the pandemic hit us last year in March. She wrote and directed a short film, Someday, which has made it to the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany. It was shot in her own house. And post this, she finished an entire web series Human. Currently, she has moved on to Darlings, her film with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.

While the scare of the pandemic can certainly play on an actor’s mind since they’ve to remove their masks on set, Shah says she was up for it.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. But that doesn’t mean I’ll stop taking up work. This year is going to be a very busy year for me. I have a good lineup. I was supposed to start for it all by February- March. But then the lockdown started again, and everything just got piled up,” says the 48-year-old.

However, after the restrictions were lifted, work started getting back on track. Shah started Human’s shoot when the lockdown wasn’t there, with the utmost precautions.

“We were testing regularly, the crew was being tested too. Then we shot in Alibaug, we all were in a complete bubble. It was strange, coming back to shoot post the lockdown,” she recalls.

Referring to the continuity which is lost especially for the actors when there are so many breaks in between, she explains, “We shot the before and after sequences, and weaving the in between is always difficult. If we shoot at a go, the flow is always far, it carries forward. But when you have taken a gap, then you are not sure how to get back to the character.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP