Shefali Shah says 'dance like nobody is watching' as she grooves to Sapne Mein Milti Hai, fans love her free spirit

Shefali Shah marked International Dance Day on Wednesday by sharing a free, candid video of herself dancing to the iconic track Sapne Mein Milti Hai from her film Satya. The dimly lit video, likely shot at a small event, saw the actor dance her heart out, with social media users praising her free spirit.

Shefali Shah shares dance video

Shefali Shah shared an unfiltered side of hers for International Dance Day.

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On Wednesday, Shefali shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "You guys must have heard the saying, "Dance like nobody is watching"... I take it very seriously." In the video, Shefali can be seen dancing with the fullness of her heart and basking in unfiltered joy.

Fans instantly reacted to the post, with many praising her energy levels. One of them wrote, "You own this song!!" Another praised the actor for putting an unfiltered image on social media. Actor JD Majethia also commented on the post, "Who will know that saying better than me."

All about the song and Satya

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{{^usCountry}} Sapne Mein Milti Hai was part of the soundtrack of Ram Gopal Varma's Satya. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and written by Gulzar. The song was an immediate hit when it was released in 1998. Picturised on Shefali and Manoj, it shows the two actors, playing a couple in the film, dancing to their heart's content. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sapne Mein Milti Hai was part of the soundtrack of Ram Gopal Varma's Satya. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and written by Gulzar. The song was an immediate hit when it was released in 1998. Picturised on Shefali and Manoj, it shows the two actors, playing a couple in the film, dancing to their heart's content. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Satya, a crime drama, was a commercial and critical success. It starred JD Chakravarthy in the titular role, alongside Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Paresh Rawal, Govind Namdeo, Manoj, and Shefali. It marked a breakthrough for both young actors. Shefali's recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satya, a crime drama, was a commercial and critical success. It starred JD Chakravarthy in the titular role, alongside Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Paresh Rawal, Govind Namdeo, Manoj, and Shefali. It marked a breakthrough for both young actors. Shefali's recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shefali Shah was last seen in Delhi Crime Season 3, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year. The latest season of Delhi Crime shows Shefali Shah back as the fierce and fearless DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shefali Shah was last seen in Delhi Crime Season 3, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year. The latest season of Delhi Crime shows Shefali Shah back as the fierce and fearless DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Crime season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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