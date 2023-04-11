Shefali Shah says earlier woman was an accessory, had shelf life of 18 to 25: 'After that hero ki mummy...'

Shefali Shah has spoken about roles being written for older women these days. She said women were earlier considered just an accessory in a film or show and they would be cast in supporting roles after the age of around 25. She also shared her opinion on the concept of method acting and her own process of getting into the character. Also read: Shefali Shah recalls being touched inappropriately in a market: It's just shameful, bhool jao

Shefali Shah will next be seen in the Netflix web series, Delhi Crime Season 2

The actor was seen in three films and two web series last year, including Delhi Crime 2 and Darlings, both of which brought the actor a tonne of praise. She also starred in a web show titled Human and films like Jalsa and Doctor G.

In Podcast With Smita Prakash for ANI, Shefali talked about how older women are now getting better roles now. She said, “Earlier, the woman was an accessory, she had a shelf life of 18 to 22-25. After that, when you got offered something, if you ask what is the character - hero ki mummy, heroine ki behen. That's her relationship, what is her character? But today, all these characters have become the leads. They are centre of shows, films.”

Shefali was the lead in Delhi Crime. She played the role of a DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix series and was highly appreciated for her portrayal. She also played the parallel lead alongside Alia Bhatt in Darlings. The film also starred Vijay Varma.

During the podcast, Shefali also said she does not believe in method acting. She said, “Marne ka scene hai to kya marne wale ho? Kisi ko marne ka scene hai to kya sach much maroge (will you die in the dying scene, will you actually beat someone in a violent scene)? You can't do that. But there is a lot of thought, conversations with the director, actors. What is she, where she's come from? What you are seeing is three months of the life, a slice of life. What is built up to it to who she's become. I don't want to be known as ‘Shefali did a good role’. I rather be recognised as the character.”

