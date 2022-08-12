Shefali Shah says she wanted a girl during both pregnancies: 'I love my boys, but I wanted a daughter'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood
Published on Aug 12, 2022 06:06 PM IST
Shefali Shah, who shares two sons with her husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah, said she always wanted a daughter. The actor played a mother to a daughter in her recent release Darlings.
Shefali Shah with her sons Aryamaan and Marya and husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah in a picture she shared last year.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shefali Shah, whose latest film Darlings featured her as a loving mother to her daughter, played by Alia Bhatt, has opened up about wanting a daughter in real life as well. Shefali shares two sons, Marya, 19, and Aryaman, 18, with her husband and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Also Read| Shefali Shah says her 'unexpected' kiss scene in Darlings took her by surprise

Shefali recently shared that she wanted to have a baby girl in both of her pregnancies. She also opened up about the 'great' time she had while playing a mother to Alia Bhatt and praised their chemistry together.

When asked if she wanted to have a daughter of her own after filming Darlings, Shefali told Bollywood Bubble, "Not after this film, I figured it the day I had a son. Both the times. I wanted a daughter. I love my boys, but I wanted a daughter, both the times."

Asked how she felt when she explored the mother-daughter bond on-screen in Darlings, the actor said, "It's great, particularly because Shamshu and Badru share a very very close and tight bond. Also, Alia and I share a great chemistry that shows on camera. There are a lot of things we don't even say to each other and it's understood. There are things that we've done, which we didn't choreograph. It just happened. Same time, same moment, we've both done the same thing."

Shefali played Shamshunnisa alias Shamshu while Alia played Badrunnisa alias Badru in Darlings. The dark comedy by Jasmeet K Rana, which started streaming on Netflix on August 5, saw the mother-daughter duo taking revenge on Badru's husband Hamza (Vijay Varma) for years of domestic violence.

Shefali will be next seen in the second season of her popular Netflix series Delhi Crime, which will start streaming on August 26. She will also be seen in Doctor G, a social comedy film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, later this year.

Topics
shefali shah vipul amrutlal shah alia bhatt netflix
