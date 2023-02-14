Shehzada title track: Kartik Aaryan prepares to return home in style. Watch

After romancing Kriti Sanon and dancing to a recreated version of Salman Khan's Character Dheela song, Kartik Aaryan takes centrestage in the title track of Shehzada. He plays an ordinary young man named Bantu who discovers that his real parents are wealthy industrialists. In the new song, he prepares to make an entry into his actual family home. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon share Valentine's Day wishes from Taj Mahal ahead of Shehzada release. Watch)

Kartik Aaryan shared the song on Instagram with the caption, "Main jo aa gaya..Main ab na jaunga..Main sabka ban jaunga SHEHZADA (Now that I have come, I will not leave, I will become everyone's prince) (red heart emoji) #Shehzada (crown emoji) #17thFeb" Composed by Pritam, the title track has been sung by Sonu Nigam. The song has been written by Mayur Puri.

In the beginning of the video, Bantu tells his adopted father (Paresh Rawal), "25 saal se tu apne bete ko mil raha hai. Aaj mein pehli baar, apne baap se milunga. (You have been meeting your son for 25 years. Today, I'll meet my father for the first time). He then goes up to a grand white mansion, before breaking into song. Bantu dances with the staff and band members on the grounds of the mansion.

Later, he goes inside only to find his mother (Manisha Koirala) closing the doors on him. However, he is not disheartened by this. Fans reacted to the song on Instagram and shared, "Kartik's cuteness and these adorable lyrics, are the PERFECT MATCH." Another fan stated, "Shehzada of Bollywood & our Hearts!!" One other fan wrote, "THE CINEMATOGRAPHY, THE MUSIC AND YOU IS A COMPLETE PACKAGE FOR ANY FILM!!! (red heart and heart eyes emojis) SO EXCITED YA."

Kartik stars in the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides Kriti Sanon, Paresh and Manisha, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Written and directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is based on a story by director Trivikram Srinivas.

On Tuesday, Valentine's Day, the film's leads Kartik and Kriti were seen at the Taj Mahal in Agra promoting their film. They posed and danced a bit in front of the Mughal monument ahead of the film's release on February 17.

