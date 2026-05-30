Mumbai, Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Academy Award-winning composer A R Rahman are joining forces for "Masoom: The New Generation", a contemporary reimagining of Kapur's beloved 1983 classic.

Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman reunite for 'Masoom: The New Generation'

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Rahman, who earlier collaborated with Kapur for his Hollywood movie "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" as well as musical theatre productions Bombay Dreams and Why? The Musical, is coming on board not just as composer but also as co-producer.

Directed by Kapur, the film is set to explore themes of identity, family, love and migration through a modern lens while retaining the emotional core of the original.

"For a long time, I've felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today's world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them.

"Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful," Kapur said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahman said working with Kapur had always been a deeply enriching experience and described him as a mentor and creative force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahman said working with Kapur had always been a deeply enriching experience and described him as a mentor and creative force. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "When he shared the vision for this film, I felt compelled to be involved beyond the music. There's something timeless about 'Masoom', and reinterpreting that emotional world for a new generation feels both exciting and necessary," the composer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When he shared the vision for this film, I felt compelled to be involved beyond the music. There's something timeless about 'Masoom', and reinterpreting that emotional world for a new generation feels both exciting and necessary," the composer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Veteran stars Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, who played lead roles in the 1983 film, are set to return for the new film, which will start shooting later this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Veteran stars Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, who played lead roles in the 1983 film, are set to return for the new film, which will start shooting later this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on American author Erich Segal's book "Man, Woman and Child", "Masoom" was a story of love, betrayal, and the complexities of family. It followed a happily married couple whose lives are upended when the husband's illegitimate son from a past affair enters their home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on American author Erich Segal's book "Man, Woman and Child", "Masoom" was a story of love, betrayal, and the complexities of family. It followed a happily married couple whose lives are upended when the husband's illegitimate son from a past affair enters their home. {{/usCountry}}

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The film had a screenplay by cinema legend Gulzar and featured music by the late R D Burman. Some of the memorable tracks from the film included "Tujhse Naaraz Nahi Zindagi" and "Lakdi Ki Kaathi".

Besides Shah and Azmi, "Masoom: The New Generation" will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen and Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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