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Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman reunite for 'Masoom: The New Generation'

Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman reunite for 'Masoom: The New Generation'

May 30, 2026 01:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Academy Award-winning composer A R Rahman are joining forces for "Masoom: The New Generation", a contemporary reimagining of Kapur's beloved 1983 classic.

Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman reunite for 'Masoom: The New Generation'

Rahman, who earlier collaborated with Kapur for his Hollywood movie "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" as well as musical theatre productions Bombay Dreams and Why? The Musical, is coming on board not just as composer but also as co-producer.

Directed by Kapur, the film is set to explore themes of identity, family, love and migration through a modern lens while retaining the emotional core of the original.

"For a long time, I've felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today's world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them.

"Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful," Kapur said in a statement.

The film had a screenplay by cinema legend Gulzar and featured music by the late R D Burman. Some of the memorable tracks from the film included "Tujhse Naaraz Nahi Zindagi" and "Lakdi Ki Kaathi".

Besides Shah and Azmi, "Masoom: The New Generation" will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen and Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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