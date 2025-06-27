Shekhar Suman's advice to Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 row: 'Be gracious and say sorry'

Actor Shekhar Suman has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. Shekhar stressed the need for heightened caution when it comes to cultural or professional collaborations with Pakistan, especially in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian citizens. (Also read: Neeru Bajwa unfollows Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir, deletes Sardaar Ji 3 trailer from her Instagram page amid row) Shekhar Suman commented on the controversy regarding Diljit Dosanjh's casting choice in Sardaar Ji 3, advocating for sensitivity in collaborations with Pakistan.

Shekhar Suman asks Diljit to apologise

Shekhar, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “I am not very acquainted with what has happened. All I know is that Diljit has acted with a Pakistani actor, and his stand is that, at the time, the Pahalgam incident had not happened.”

However, he firmly stated that the present moment demands a careful and responsible approach. “Right now, we need to be very cautious about what we are doing and saying, especially when it comes to Pakistan, because of what they have done. We need to be extra careful about how we tread.”

He stressed the importance of aligning with national sentiment and asked Diljit to apologise even if things have happened unwittingly. “If you’ve done something wrong, even unknowingly, you can still be gracious enough to say, ‘Look, I’m sorry, I wasn’t aware, and it won’t happen in the future.’ We all should take a cue from that,” the actor said.

Shekhar also addressed the broader issue of cultural and professional engagement with Pakistani talent, pointing out that many Pakistani artists have been openly critical of India. “All those Pakistani actors have been bad-mouthing us, so it’s better to refrain from acting with them or having any sort of association—at least until things are sorted out bilaterally, which I believe won’t happen as long as Kashmir remains a bone of contention.”

On the subject of Sardaar Ji 3 not being released in India, Shekhar praised the decision as a respectful and patriotic gesture. “It is a beautiful stand. It tantamounts to an apology, and that is a very patriotic stand—that the film would not be releasing here. That is good enough. That is saying, ‘I abide by your emotions and I am with you.’”

Shekhar Suman's current projects

Shekhar Suman is currently playing renowned poet Sahir Ludhianvi in the play Ek Mulaqat, directed by Saif Hyder Hasan. The play revolves around the unrequited love between Sahir and Amrita Pritam. It is currently being presented in Mumbai and will soon have shows in Delhi. The actor will also be seen in the Netflix film Reporting Live, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Amol Palekar and Adil Hussain.