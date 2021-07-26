Shershaah: Captain Vikram Batra's brother thanks Indian Army, Karan Johar for making his dream come true

Vishal Batra, twin brother of Captain Vikram Batra Param Vir Chakra, has said that it was his dream to make a film on his brother. Vishal was speaking at the trailer launch of Shershaah, a film based on Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra plays the titular role in the film.

Vishal said, "The dream of making a movie on Vikram began in 2015. When I met CDS Bipin Rawat sir, I told him that I wanted to make a movie and we would not be able to do it without the Army's help."

He added,"I have been with them (filmmakers) throughout the journey, for long. I now hope that the movie, Shershaah and Vikram's journey inspires the youth of the country to join Indian Army."

At the trailer launch, actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, producers Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwalla and director Vishnu Varadhan were all present. Shabbir originally secured the rights of Captain Vikram Batra's story.

Karan Johar talked about coming onboard as producer for the film. "Shershaah is not just a film for us at Dharma Productions, it is a feeling, an emotion. We are honoured and privileged to be able to tell this story onscreen," he said. He also thanked Vishal Batra for allowing them to bring the story on silver screen and for being a part of the journey as well.

The trailer was unveiled in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, and a few other Army personnel at the National Horse Polo Ground in Drass.

General Joshi, who was Captain Vikram Batra's commanding officer during the Kargil War in 1999, said, "I was emotionally attached to Vikram Batra. When he sacrificed his life fighting, I was only 200 metres away. But today I am happy that a film has been made on his bravery, which will motivate the youth across India."

General Rawat also expressed his happiness and said it was great that people will get to watch the story of Indian Army's passion and bravery with the film. He added, "This is just the beginning. Indian Army is full of inspiring soldiers and we hope many more such films are made in future, and also showcased widely."