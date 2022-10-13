Shibani Dandekar celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marriage with Farhan Akhtar: 'I didn't fast but...'

Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her first Karwa Chauth with actor-husband Farhan Akhtar. She married Farhan Akhtar in 2022. She posted pictures flaunting her festival look with mangalsutra on Thursday. She wore a red shimmer outfit with golden borders around the neckline with open hairstyle as she posed for the camera. She glowed as she showed her elegant jewellery. Also read: Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee smiles as she flaunts her mehendi on Karwa Chauth. See pics)

She captioned her pictures, “Immortalizing my first-ever Karwachauth with this beautiful & timeless @bulgari Mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn't fast but the Love & Banter for @faroutakhtar says it all. Let's celebrate Love.” Actor Neelam commented, “Gorgeous.”

One of her fans wrote, “Suits you. You look prettier than ever. May your life be filled with love and happiness always. Happy Karwa Chauth Shibani.” Another fan gave a suggestion, “A bindi would have complimented you well.” Other fan wrote, “Lovely morning and a lovely smile.” Many fans dropped heart emojis and praised her look for Karwa Chauth.

Shibani first met Farhan in 2015 on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That. The show was hosted by Farhan was a host and Shibani was a contestant. During that time, Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he shares two daughters- Shakhya and Akira. Farhan got separated from in 2016, after completing 16 years of marriage. And finally got divorced in 2017.

Then, Farhan got married to Shibani on February 19, 2022 after dating for almost four years. The couple got married at Farhan's father Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. It was an intimate wedding ceremony. Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Hrithik Roshan among others attended the ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar will be making a comeback to direction with his upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa. The film is written by his sister Zoya Akhtar. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

