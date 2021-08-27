Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shibani Dandekar gets boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck. See pic

Shibani Dandekar has tattooed her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's name on her neck. She dedicated the tattoo to him on her 42nd birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been together for three years.

Actor and television host Shibani Dandekar has tattooed the name of her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on her neck, as a birthday gesture. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shibani on Friday gave a glimpse of the new tattoo.

In the picture, her face isn't visible but the word Farhan is written on the side of her neck. She wrote, "Inked by the best," along with the picture. In another photo, Shibani also got a tattoo on her hand.

Shibani on Friday gave a glimpse of the new tattoo.
In another photo, Shibani also got a tattoo on her hand.
The original post was shared by tattoo artist Mr K, tagging both Shibani and Farhan Akhtar. Shibani dedicated the tattoo to Farhan on her 42nd birthday.

Shibani and Farhan have been in a relationship for three years now. Previously, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and the duo are parents to two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

Earlier this month, Shibani spoke about tying the knot with Farhan and how the pandemic-induced lockdown made them evolve as a couple. She had told Bollywood Bubble, "Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet."

Shibani also said, "We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually."

On February 21, this year the couple had taken to their respective social media accounts to celebrate three years together. Farhan shared a photo in which he kissed Shibani and wrote in his caption, "1095 @shibanidandekar happy 3."

Meanwhile, Shibani was last seen in Love In The Times Of Corona. Shibani participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and I Can Do That. She has also played supporting roles in films like Shaandaar and Noor, and featured in series such as Four More Shots Please and Hostages.

Also Read | Shibani Dandekar on lockdown love with Farhan Akhtar: Every relationship has its struggles

Farhan was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Toofaan, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. He recently announced his return to direction, Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

