Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shibani Dandekar gets new tattoo, shares glimpse on social media
bollywood

Shibani Dandekar gets new tattoo, shares glimpse on social media

Shibani Dandekar took to social media on Sunday morning to share glimpses of a new tattoo she got. Last year, the actor got beau Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck.
Shibani Dandekar got a new tattoo on her forearm.
Published on Jan 16, 2022 10:46 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amid buzz about her rumoured upcoming wedding to Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar surprised fans on Sunday morning by sharing first glimpses of a new tattoo she got.

The model-turned-actor shared a series of videos on Instagram Stories, first showing off her tattoo and then giving a look at the process. In her first Story, Shibani can be seen with her arm in front of her face and a tattoo of flying birds visible on her forearm. She rotates her arm to give a full detailed view of the tattoo. Tagging the artist, Shibani wrote, "You beautiful artist/human @saviodsilvafineartstudio thank you for this special piece and thank you for being you."

 

One of the videos posted by Shibani showing off her tattoo.
RELATED STORIES

In two subsequent videos, Shibani shared glimpses of the artist Davio working on the tattoo. "Genius at work," she captioned the first one while she again thanked the tattoo artist in the subsequent Story. "Thank you for sharing this experience with me and for telling my story through your artistry."

 

A screengrab from the video of Shibani getting inked.

This isn't Shibani's first tattoo. Back in August 2021 on her birthday, she had gotten boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck. She had shared the same on her social media then.

Rumours are abuzz that Farhan and Shibani are planning to get married next month. Some reports had earlier claimed that the couple wanted to go for a March wedding. Now, some news portals have quoted sources as saying that given the Covid-19 situation in the country, Farhan and Shibani will go for a registered wedding on February 21.

Also read: On Farhan Akhtar’s birthday, Shibani twins with boyfriend in black. See pics

Neither Shibani nor Farhan has confirmed or denied the news. Shibani and Farhan met on the sets of the reality TV show I Can Do That in 2015, where he was the host and she was one of the contestants. Although they were rumoured to be dating soon after, they did not make their public debut as a couple until 2018, when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
shibani dandekar farhan akhtar
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP