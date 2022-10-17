Shibani Dandekar reacts to ‘nasty’ people saying she shared her Karwa Chauth post for 'monetary' reasons

Shibani Dandekar celebrated her first Karwa Chauth recently. Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Javed Akhtar's home Sukoon on February 19. Shibani had recently taken to Instagram to share photos of herself in a red outfit as she flaunted her designer mangalsutra. The actor and reality TV personality also shared a note on how she did not fast for Farhan during the festival celebrated by married Hindu women. Now, Shibani has responded a section of social media users taking a jibe at her Karwa Chauth post, insinuating she cashed in on the festival. Also read: Shibani Dandekar celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marriage with Farhan Akhtar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Shibani took to Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of Instagram users discussing her recent Karwa Chauth post. Shibani Dandekar wrote a note in response to a screenshot posted originally on Instagram Stories by the account Otherwarya (Aishwarya Subramanyam). It showed an exchange between two users, where one had said, “Very surprised Shibani Dandekar got on the KC (Karwa Chauth) wagon. Or maybe I should not be surprised… all monetary.” Responding to the users’ DM to herself, Aishwarya, also known as Otherwarya on social media, had written, “Please never be surprised.” Sharing their exchange on Instagram Stories, she also added, “All. Celebrities. Are. The Same.”

Shibani Dandekar shared on Instagram Stories how ‘nasty’ people were speaking about her Karwa Chauth post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to this exchange shared on Instagram, Shibani wrote about Otherwarya, who often shares posts on celebs and pop culture, “There is a not so new bully in town.” Shibani continued by writing, “My mind is blown by how incredibly nasty people are. Aishwarya you are as nasty as they come. This is how you spend your time? Spreading hate on the internet? At least have the b***s to tag me like I’m going to tag you @otherwarya. P.S. I am stating the obvious. I really do not need life advice from you! How sad that you have become this brave keyword warrior and think we will all sit here and take your bulls*** and be silent!”

In her original post shared via Instagram, Shibani had written, “Immortalising my first-ever Karwa Chauth with this beautiful and timeless Bvlgari mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn't fast but the love and banter for Farhan Akhtar says it all. Let's celebrate Love.” She had added the hashtags ‘happy Karwa Chauth’, ‘Bulgari mangalsutra’ and ‘collab’ to her caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON