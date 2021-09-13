Shiddat trailer: Engaged Radhika Madan tries to put Sunny Kaushal in friendzone, but he wants love. Watch

The trailer of Shiddat has just dropped online. The film, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, tells the story of star-crossed couple Kartika (Radhika Madan) and Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal). She is engaged to someone else but the two grow close.

Jaggi considers it a kiss when Kartika saves him from drowning and gives him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and makes no effort to hide his feelings for her, despite the fact that she is betrothed to someone else. “Friends tu apne mangetar ko bana na (Go make your fiancé your friend), I toh love you,” he tells her.

Although Kartika and Jaggi begin a passionate relationship after her initial resistance, the trailer suggests that life throws them a curveball. One of the shots shows her getting married to someone else. Mohit Raina and Diana Penty also make appearances in the movie.

Radhika and Sunny took to their respective Instagram pages to share the trailer. “Shiddat trailer! Feel the power of love with #ShiddatTrailer, out now. #Shiddat releasing on 1st October on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” their caption read.

Shiddat, which has been shot in Mumbai, London, Paris and Glasgow, was earlier scheduled to be release in September last year but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “As a genre, love stories are timeless, they have always been embraced by audiences. An emotion each and every one of us has felt, the agony, the ecstasy, the whole grandeur of romance is what we have tried to capture in Shiddat.”

Jointly produced by Dinesh, Bhushan Kumar and Firuzi Khan, Shiddat will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 1.

Sunny has acted in films such as Gold and Bhangra Paa Le, while Radhika is known for her roles in Pataakha and Angrezi Medium.