Double XL: Shikhar Dhawan dances hand in hand with Huma Qureshi in first look from his debut film

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Double XL will mark cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's Bollywood debut. A new still from the film shows Shikhar in a black suit and his trademark haircut, dancing with Huma, who is in a red gown. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi poke fun at boys' double standards on body types and size in Double XL teaser

Double XL is a slice-of-life comedy drama that explores the journey of two plus-size women — sports presenter Rajshree Trivedi (Huma Qureshi) from Meerut and fashion designer Saira Khanna (Sonakshi Sinha) from New Delhi — as they navigate society’s beauty standards. It is directed by Satramm Ramani of Helmet fame and will be released on Netflix on November 4.

Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan will be seen together in Double XL.

Shikhar said the story of the film made a deep impact on him and he said agreed to do the project. Pinkvilla quoted him as saying, “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Last weekend, Huma unveiled her character with a motion poster that went with the caption, “Meet Rajshri Trivedi. They say she can never be a sports presenter. They say she is too BIG to be on television… but guess what! Her passion is BIGGER and she’ll prove them all wrong!” Sonakshi unveiled her character poster and wrote, “Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too BIG for her own clothes… but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she’s out to achieve them!”

The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz and is presented by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Reclining Seats Cinema.

