Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra introduce son Viaan to new family member on his birthday. Watch his happy reaction

Actor Shilpa Shetty her businessman husband surprised their son Viaan with a furry black pup named Truffle on his ninth birthday. Shilpa shared a video of how they surprised him.

She wrote, "Introducing 'TRUFFLE' our new family member . Viaans been begging for another pet. and I promised him ,would get him one when he’d turn 10 and can look after it. He’s earned it a year earlier , been such a good boy . Happy birthday my darling," she wrote with the post.

In the video, as Shilpa and Raj brought the puppy out, they asked Viaan to close his eyes. Shilpa handed Truffle to him and Viaan could be heard squealing with happiness.

"Omgggg," commented Sophie Choudry on the post. Raveena Tandon wrote, "Awww that is so cute!" Neelam Kothari Soni also wrote, "Awwww so cute."

Earlier on Friday, Shilpa had shared another post dedicated to her son. She wrote, "There’s so much to say, So much to do... You’re growing up too fast, I’m not even done hugging you. This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you’re growing up to be."

Shilpa's entire family was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. She even praised her son for how he fought the disease. "You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You’ve not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?! Must say, I’m a proud mommy," she added in her post.

Shilpa and Raj also have a daughter named Samisha, born via surrogacy last year.