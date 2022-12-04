Shilpa Shetty decks up her Mumbai restaurant for Christmas, shares video. Watch

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video enjoying Christmas vibes ahead of the festival. She shared glimpses from Saturday night at her restaurant in Mumbai, Bastian. She showed Christmas trees, colourful decorations with bells and fairy lights, gave perfect Christmas vibes to her fans. Many fans reacted to her clip. (Also read: Ananya Panday spends Sunday afternoon in Bandra, best friend Suhana Khan says 'Take me also')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, she wore a stylish orange backless dress with white pumps. In the beginning, she gave a view of the entrance of the restaurant decorated with fancy lights and colourful Christmas balls. She said, “This is the season to enjoy if you want all your food fishes to come true Bastian is the place.” Than, she posed with an enormous Christmas tree and put few decorative ornaments on it. In the end, she gave a glimpse of the restaurant with staff members, cutleries, Christmas tress and people dining over to enjoy their food. She gave a big smile while posing for the camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “This is the season to be jolly… and to eat a hearty meal ! (Christmas tree emoji). THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS are up and let’s light up your lives with the Christmas spirit, food, and indulgent desserts (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis). Visit us this month, hand in your Christmas wishes, and they will go straight to Santa." She used ‘Christmas at Batian’, ‘Sunday binge’, ‘Christmas’, December vibes', ‘Grateful’, ‘Blessed’ and ‘about last night’ as the hashtags on the post.

Reacting to the video, one of Shilpa's fans wrote, “Happy Christmas in advance, Shilpa ma'am.” Another fan commented, “Wow ma'am, so beautiful (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Other fan wrote, “All time favourite.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the clip and gave compliments for Shilpa's look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will be next in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s first web series Indian Police Force. It marks her OTT debut, with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Sukhee in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON