Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty finds support in friend R Madhavan: 'You will overcome this with grace and dignity'
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty finds support in friend R Madhavan: 'You will overcome this with grace and dignity'

Actor Shilpa Shetty penned a long note on the recent events surrounding her husband Raj Kundra's arrest. Now, her friend R Madhavan has voiced his support for her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Actor R Madhavan is the latest celebrity to speak in support of his friend, Shilpa Shetty. After the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in a porn case, Shilpa took to Instagram to finally break her silence on the matter on Monday.

On her post, Madhavan left a comment to share his prayers for the actor and her family. "You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family,” he wrote.

In her note, Shilpa wrote, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

Also read: Amid Raj Kundra's porn case, Shilpa Shetty gets support from Shamita Shetty

She also asked the media not to publish unsubstantiated reports about her. "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," she said. "We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course," she added.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for his alleged connection with a pornography racket case. Apart from his 11 other people were also arrested on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent Raj to judicial custody for 14 days.

