Shilpa Shetty flies out of Mumbai with Raj Kundra, he hurries through the airport in black hoodie. Watch

On Wednesday afternoon, Shilpa Shetty was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra. A video shared by a paparazzo account shows the couple being driven in to the airport. After which, Shilpa and Raj headed through the airport gates separately.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Raj, who had a black hoodie on, quickly carried his luggage through the entryway. He remained busy on his phone while walking. Shilpa, who likes to travel in style, opted for a striped blazer in white paired with denims. Shilpa accessorised with some statement jewellery and finished her look with a pair of white sneakers.

Earlier this month, Shilpa and Raj were in Himachal Pradesh with their kids – daughter Samisha and son Viaan. Photos from their trip made it to social media, in which they were seen visiting a temple. It marked their first public appearance together since Raj Kundra’s arrest and bail in a pornography case. As Shilpa returned to Mumbai a few days later, only she was spotted walking out the airport gates, minus Raj and the kids. He was arrested in July for allegedly filming and distributing pornographic video through his apps. He was granted bail in September.

Shilpa and Raj celebrated their 12th anniversary on November 22. She shared a bunch of throwback photos from her wedding and wrote on Instagram: “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times and bearing the hard times, of trusting in love and God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin.”

Shilpa Shetty will soon be seen as a judge on India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher and Badshah. She recently shared a video from the sets of the show, roping in her co-judges.