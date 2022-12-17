Shilpa Shetty is all smiles as she poses with Wayne Rooney, calls him 'legend', shares pic

Actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared happy picture with star =Wayne Rooney. She posted picture with him on Friday from her Mumbai restaurant. She was all smiles in the picture. She called him ‘legend.' Along with fans, Manchester United legend Rooney reacted to his picture with Shilpa. (Also read: Malaika Arora is all smiles as she meets Post Malone backstage at his Mumbai concert. See pics)

Shilpa shared one picture with the legend former football player-football manager. In the photo, she opted for a pink dress. She accessorised her look as she wore pendant around her neck with matching bangles. She kept her hair loose. Wayne wore a black shirt with coat. He also wore a cap around his head. Both of them looked straight into the camera and smiled while posing for the camera. Shilpa added the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 theme song on her picture.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Football fever (football emoji) With legend himself @waynerooney, Welcome to India (handfolded emoji). Friday night done (dancing and tick emojis).” She tagged Bastian on her picture. She used ‘thank god it is friday’, ‘football’, ‘world cup’ and ‘gratitude’ as the hashtags on the post. Wayne Rooney wrote, “Pleasure to meet you and your family (smiley emoji).”

Reacting to the picture, one of Shilpa's fans wrote, “God bless you ma'am.” Another fan commented, “You are looking gorgeous as always.” Other fan wrote, “Mesmerizing, Merry Christmas and a very happy new year 2023.” “My favourite player, all the time”, added one. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Recently, Chunky Panday, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor visited Qatar to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia. They shared pictures from the match on their social media handles.

Shilpa got married to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. She gave birth to Viaan in 2012. The couple welcomed Samisha in 2020 via surrogacy. Recently, she shared a video featuring her son and daughter from Janmashtami celebrations on her Instagram handle.

Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will be next in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s first web series Indian Police Force. It marks her OTT debut, with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Sukhee as her upcoming project.

