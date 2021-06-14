Shilpa Shetty is missing her friends amid Raj Kundra, ex-wife Kavita controversy; see cryptic new post

Shilpa Shetty on Sunday shared a post about missing her friends, amid a controversy involving her husband Raj Kundra and his ex-wife, Kavita. "Missing my friends," Shilpa wrote on Instagram, sharing a paragraph about friendship from a book that she appeared to be reading.

Raj last week spoke out against his ex-wife, while Shilpa Shetty has maintained silence about the matter. Shilpa had previously shared a similar post about 'shared suffering' on Sunday.

The text of her new post read, "Our friends are not all the same, and hooray for that. One friend brings out our athletic side, we run or go to the gym together. Another sharpens our intellect with debate and discussion. Yet another is our favourite companion for going to the movies or out to dinner. Our friends are both like us and not like us, and it is the ways they're not like us that stimulates and awakens new possibilities in ourselves."

Shilpa Shetty's post on Instagram Stories.

Raj Kundra in an interview recently accused his ex-wife Kavita of having cheated on him with his sister's husband. He also said that he hadn't seen his daughter since she was just 40 days old.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She grew very close to my ex brother in law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex wife the benefit of doubt."

He thanked Shilpa for having supported him during this difficult time, and expressed gratitude for having met her. "I am grateful to God for such an amazing wife. Some good Karma I must have done that I went from marriage from Hell to finding my real soulmate," he said.