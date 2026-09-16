Shilpa Shetty plays dhol ‘like a pro’ at Ganpati Visarjan, dances with paparazzi; fans love her energy. Watch

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on Tuesday. The actor, along with her family, was spotted outside their residence as they celebrated Ganpati Visarjan.

Shilpa Shetty at Ganpati Visarjan

Shilpa Shetty dances to dhol beats at Ganpati Visarjan.

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Several videos from their Visarjan celebration surfaced online. In one of them, Shilpa was seen dancing her heart out with her son Viaan and daughter to the beats of the dhol. She later picked up the dhol herself and played it energetically, enjoying the celebrations to the fullest.

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{{^usCountry}} Shilpa looked stunning in a yellow saree paired with gold jewellery. Her son Viaan and husband Raj twinned with her in yellow kurtas, while her daughter was also dressed in a yellow saree. Shilpa was also seen dancing with the paparazzi to the dhol beats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shilpa looked stunning in a yellow saree paired with gold jewellery. Her son Viaan and husband Raj twinned with her in yellow kurtas, while her daughter was also dressed in a yellow saree. Shilpa was also seen dancing with the paparazzi to the dhol beats. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How did Shilpa Shetty celebrate Ganpati Visarjan? Shilpa Shetty celebrated Ganpati Visarjan by dancing with her family, playing the dhol energetically, and wearing a stunning yellow saree, showcasing her festive spirit. Why is Shilpa Shetty's dhol-playing at Ganpati Visarjan receiving praise? Fans have praised Shilpa Shetty's dhol-playing skills during Ganpati Visarjan, noting her impressive energy and confidence as she joyfully participated in the celebrations. What role did Shilpa Shetty play in the reality show 'Maa Hai Na'? Shilpa Shetty hosted 'Maa Hai Na', a comedy-cooking reality show that highlighted the relationships between Gen Z celebrities and their mothers through various challenges and games.

The internet was impressed by Shilpa’s dhol-playing skills, with several fans praising her energy. One comment read, "she's playing it like a pro." Another wrote, "That energy, wow." A fan commented, "confidence and energy (claps)." Another praised her with "super se bhi upar", a slang of praise that Shilpa often uses on reality dance shows. One more fan wrote, "she is reverse ageing."

Apart from Shilpa Shetty and her family, the Khan family was also seen enjoying the festive spirit as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha during Ganpati Visarjan. Salman Khan joined his family for the celebrations at his brother Sohail Khan’s residence. The actor was seen participating in the rituals and performing aarti.

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Salman was also seen spending time with his niece Ayat during the celebrations. Several videos from the Visarjan ceremony surfaced online, showing the Khan family enjoying the occasion together. Sohail Khan and other family members were seen dancing enthusiastically to the beats of the dhol as the procession made its way through the celebrations.

About Shilpa Shetty’s recent work

Shilpa was last seen as the host of the reality show Maa Hai Na. The comedy-cooking reality show brought together Gen Z celebrities and their mothers, putting their bonds to the test through cooking challenges, games and fun-filled tasks. The show went beyond food, exploring the generational gap between young celebrities and their mothers while highlighting their love, disagreements, childhood memories and family dynamics.

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The show featured celebrity mother-child pairs including Sunita Ahuja and Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia and Kshitij Dholakia, and Tanya Mittal and her mother Sunita Mittal, among others. The finale aired on July 1, with Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, and his mother, Munesh Tanwar, winning the trophy. They defeated Urvashi Dholakia and her son Kshitij Dholakia in the finale. Gullu’s win also marked his third consecutive reality show victory, following Roadies XX and Splitsvilla X6.