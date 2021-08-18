Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer set for the first time since Raj Kundra's arrest, watch video

Shilpa Shetty returned to the sets of Super Dancer for the first time since her husband Raj Kundra's arrest last month. Watch video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty returns to the sets of Super Dancer.

Shilpa Shetty returned to the sets of Super Dancer for the first time since the arrest of her businessman husband Raj Kundra in July. Raj Kundra was granted interim relief on Wednesday, after spending several weeks in judicial custody for his alleged role in a pornography racket.

Pictures and visuals shared online showed Shilpa Shetty, wearing a saree, exiting her trailer and walking towards the set in silence. She also waved to the paparazzi. Previously, Indian Express had quoted an insider as saying that the crew turned emotional after Shilpa's return.

“The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional in the morning," the insider was quoted as saying.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, co-judge Anurag Basu had said that the team misses Shilpa dearly. "We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us," he said.

Shilpa participated in the pre-recorded, We for India campaign over the weekend. It was her first social media appearance since Raj's arrest. Her first comment on the matter came earlier this month, when she wrote in a social media statement, "MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."

Raj was arrested on July 19 for allegedly being involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots.

