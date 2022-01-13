Shilpa Shetty ruins Rajiv Adatia’s yoga moment, pushes him into the pool: 'Are you serious?' Watch

On Thursday, Rajiv Adatia posted a video, in which he is seen doing water yoga with Shilpa Shetty, before she pushes him in a swimming pool. Rajiv shared the clip on Instagram.

Sharing the video,- Rajiv wrote, “I’m actually quite good at yoga I think but it’s quite hard to do when you get pushed into the pool by your sister @theshilpashetty I think I was doing better yoga than you Shilpi, hahaha!”

Shilpa commented on the video, “Priceless! Ha ha ha @rajivadatia water yoga!” One fan commented, “Your bond is amazing." While another one wrote, “Loved it seriously . Watching it again and again.”

Earlier this month, Rajiv, Shilpa, along with their friend Akanksha Malhotra, travelled to Shirdi. In a video posted by Rajiv on his Instagram Stories, Shilpa was heard saying that they are going to the holy place to pray for Shamita Shetty's win in Bigg Boss 15. Rajiv was also one of the contestants but got eliminated from the show last month.

After getting evicted from the house, Rajiv, in an interview with Hindustan Times, spoke about his bond with Shamita. He had said, "I do not think I was ever her puppet. I do not know where the idea came from. We were like other siblings. A sister can tell you what she feels, does not mean you are a puppet. It is her right, but she never told me ‘do this’ or ‘do that. She told me ‘take my advice if you want it, otherwise, you play your own game’. She never controlled me, just to be clear. If she did control me, do you think I would be best friends with Umar Riaz? She never got along with him. There was confusion, but we cleared it out.”

Rajiv is close friends with Shamita and Shilpa and the sisters often refer to him as their brother.

