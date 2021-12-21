Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty says ‘truth is incontrovertible’ even in the face of ‘malice’ as Raj Kundra denies links with porn racket

After Raj Kundra broke his silence on the porn case he was arrested in earlier this year, Shilpa Shetty came out in support of him.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 06:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a quote by former British prime minister Winston Churchill about how the truth cannot be contested, after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, broke his silence on the allegations levelled against him. He issued a statement on Monday, denying any involvement in the production and distribution of porn films.

Sharing a news report about Raj calling the porn case a ‘witch hunt’, Shilpa wrote, “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.” She attributed the quote to Churchill.

Raj was arrested in July for allegedly producing porn films and streaming them through an app. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. He is currently out on bail in the case.

In his statement, Raj said, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life.”

Raj called the entire case ‘nothing but a witch hunt’ and said that the truth will come out in the court of law. He added that the media has already pronounced him ‘guilty’ and subjected him as well as his family to a lot of pain.

“The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture,” he said.

