Shilpa Shetty shares birthday post for Raj Kundra with a family photo album. See here

Shilpa Shetty wished husband Raj Kundra on his 47th birthday via an Instagram post. The actor shared a heartfelt message and beautiful memories with family and children. In the Reel, a family picture was added where Raj Kundra is standing with Shilpa's mom Sunanda Shetty, his dad, Bal Krishna Kundra and mom, Usha Rani Kundra. Shamita Shetty is sitting holding sister's son, Viaan Raj Kundra in her arms. In another picture of the Reel, Raj is seen sitting with his daughter, Samisha and her bother is standing close to her in a swimming pool. (Also read: Injured Shilpa Shetty uses walker; Raj Kundra is masked up still as they welcome Lord Ganesha home. See pics)

Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote for Raj, “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days,For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving & goofy ways…I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie." She further added, “Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always.” Shilpa used the hashtags #husbandlove #BirthdayBoy #blessed #grateful #family #love on her post.

Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra tied knot in November 22, 2009. The couple welcomed Viaan in 2012 and Samisha via surrogacy in 2020.

Shilpa's last film Nikamma released on June 17. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Shilpa has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline. Touted to be an eight-part series, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year. It will officially mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, as well as Rohit. The series is an extension of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, which featured Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, Shilpa is also a part of filmmaker Sonal Joshi’s next film Sukhee.

