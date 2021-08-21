Shilpa Shetty shares pics from first photoshoot after Raj Kundra's arrest, is 'determined to rise'. See here

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Saturday shared pictures from a photoshoot for the first time since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a porn case. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted the photos, in which she wore a blue saree with floral design, a matching blouse and jewellery.

In the pictures, she gave different poses or the camera. She captioned the post, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise. (sparkles and nazar amulet emojis).....#SuperDancerChapter4 #OOTD #lookoftheday #style #gratitude #blessed." Reacting to the post, Sussanne Khan wrote, "Absolutely."

Shilpa was recently seen back on the reality show Super Dancer 4. The pictures appear to have been clicked on the same day. On the show, she spoke about how women have to fight for their rights, after watching a performance inspired by Rani Laxmi Bai.

Giving her verdict, Shilpa had said, "Main Jhansi ki Rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Kyun ki aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne asistva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye. (Every time I listen about Jhansi Ki Rani, I feel like I can see the society's face because even today, women have to fight for their rights, after their husbands, fight for their entity, and for their children.) This story, it gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman."

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer set for the first time since Raj Kundra's arrest, watch video

She had added, "This was reality, this is our history and it just makes me very proud that we come from a country of such fearless women. Mera seena na chauda ho jata hai ke koi bhi situation ho, hum aurato mein wo power hai, ke hum lad sakte hai, uss aurat ke liye jo apne haq ke liye ladti hai, unn sabhi ko aaj mera sashtang dandvat pranam (My heart fills with pride that no matter what the situation, we women have that power that we can fight. To the women to fight for their rights, I pay my respect)."

Shilpa made her comeback on the show after several weeks of Raj's arrest. He was booked last month and has been accused of being involved in the streaming and production of pornographic content via Hotshots, an app.