Shilpa Shetty urges fans to watch Hungama 2 as Raj Kundra gets sent to jail, says 'film shouldn't suffer'

Shilpa Shetty took to social media on Friday to urge fans to watch her movie, Hungama 2. The film marks her comeback to acting.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty stars with Meezaan in Hungama 2.

Shilpa Shetty has urged her fans and followers to watch her movie, Hungama 2. Up for release on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, Hungama 2 marks Shilpa's comeback to acting after many years.

However, the movie also arrives on the day that her husband, businessman Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody until July 27 in a pornography case. Shilpa said in her tweets that the film is a products of many people's hard work and should not 'suffer'.

"I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, 'The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.' Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever," she wrote. "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra," she added.

A Mumbai Court on Friday sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27 in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications, on Monday night. "He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

Hungama 2 is directed by Priyadarshan and marks Shilpa's comeback to movies after seven years. Her last movie was 2014's Dishkiyaoon. Hungama 2 is a spiritual sequel to Priyadarshan's hit 2003 movie, Hungama. It brings back Paresh Rawal in the lead. He plays Shilpa Shetty's husband in the movie.

