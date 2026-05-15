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Amjad Khan’s widow refused underworld help to recover 1.27 crore: ‘God will take care of us’

Shadaab Khan revealed his late father, actor Amjad Khan, was owed ₹1.27 crore by the film industry. 

May 15, 2026 07:08 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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"The industry owed my father 1.27 crore," declared Shadaab Khan, son of late legendary actor Amjad Khan, who was famously known for playing one of the most iconic villains of all time -- Gabbar in Sholay. During a recent interaction, Shadaab claimed that many in the film industry owed money to his father. He also revealed that he even received a call from the underworld offering to help him and his family recover the money, but Amjad’s widow, Shaila Khan, refused the offer.

God will take care of us: Amjad Khan's wife

Amjad Khan passed away at the age of 51.

Shadaab said that his father had forgiven the dues of those who couldn’t pay him, but an amount of 1.27 crore was still due from producers and filmmakers who could afford to pay. He told Vickey Lalwani, "This was due from established producers. None of them came forward and gave that money that was due." He pointed out how that amount in those days could have bought three to four apartments in one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, Pali Hill.

It was right for his mother to ask for the money, but she refused, as it was a matter of self-respect and principle. Shadaab recalled her saying, ‘God will take care of us’

Underworld gangster wanted to help

Shadaab recalled how he even received a call from an underworld gangster offering to help him recover the money from producers and filmmakers, but his mother refused their help. "Certain elements came forward. They were from the underworld. They came forward and expressed their desire to extract that money on our behalf. My mother said no," he said.

 
Amjad Khan
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