Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / “Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today
bollywood

“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today

Actor Akshay Kumar says that the rumours regarding his attendance at political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false.
By HT City Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.

Reacting sharply to rumours circulating since yesterday that he may be attending BJP’s political rally in West Bengal today, actor Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times that the news is “baseless”.

“I am surprised at this level of rumours getting circulated about my presence in the political rally at Kolkata. I am currently busy shooting in Mumbai, and rumours regarding my attendance at political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false,” says Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a massive rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground today, his first visit to West Bengal since the state’s assembly poll dates were announced. Reports that apart from senior BJP functionaries, some famous actors would also join him on stage, started doing the rounds yesterday. With this reaction, Kumar has put to rest rumours regarding his presence at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP