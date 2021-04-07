Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her breakfast by the sea, treats fans to sunkissed pictures from Maldives
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her breakfast by the sea, treats fans to sunkissed pictures from Maldives

Shraddha Kapoor is back in the Maldives and has been treating her fans to fresh pictures from her travels. Check out her photos here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor chilling in the Maldives.

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday treated her fans to a mesmerising sun-kissed picture as she posed in the Maldives. The actor shared two pictures from her outing at the beautiful location on Instagram.

In the first picture posted by her, the actor is seen having a hearty breakfast amid the picturesque view of the seashore. The actor is seen smilingly posing for the lens, as she donned a blue mesh crop top and peach colour shorts with a no make up look.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Raveena shares throwback monochrome pic from '90s, fans rave about her beauty

Pulkit Samrat: If I am sitting at home in the lockdown despite giving a hit, what’s the point

FALSE: No truth to 45 people from Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu crew testing Covid positive

Janhvi goes on 'shaahi sawari' inside airport with her mask, face shield on

The second photo sees the actor soaking up the sun as she strikes a pose with her eyes closed. In the backdrop, one can catch a view of the light blue sea and cloudy sky. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sublime Sun" and added a sun, beach and a blue heart emoticon.

Celebrity fashion designer Ami Patel and more than 1.9 million fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and fire emoticons, as they praised the pictures.

Shraddha recently announced her next project titled Chaalbaaz In London, which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic Chaalbaaz directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi. The actor has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor shraddha kapoor pics maldives

Related Stories

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor shares sunkissed pictures from Maldives, brother says: 'Let’s just settle there now'

UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 06:08 PM IST
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor to play double role in Chaalbaaz In London, Sridevi's Chaalbaaz director to helm it

PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 07:14 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP