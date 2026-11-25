Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Eetha, in which she essays the role of Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. At the recent launch event for the song Ji Ji Re Ji in Pune, the film’s director, Laxman Utekar, praised Shraddha’s dedication and recalled how she continued shooting despite her feet swelling after hours of rehearsals.

Laxman Utekar praises Shraddha Kapoor's dedication for Eetha shoot

Shraddha Kapoor essays the role of a Lavani and Tamasha artiste in Eetha. more less

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Speaking to the media at the event, Laxman revealed that a massive set was built on Madh Island for the song, which was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. He added, “Shraddha rehearsed for each song for 25 days with 4 kg ghungroo on each leg for eight hours. Her feet used to get swollen. She immersed herself in the world of Tamasha and Lavani to understand its depth and learn the art form. The first day of the song shoot went well. But on the second day, Shraddha had a muscle tear, and we had to halt the shoot.”

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{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker added that he was not particularly upset about the shoot being halted but was saddened to see Shraddha crying because of the setback. He revealed that she recovered from her injury within a month, eager to return to the sets. Laxman also praised her performance as Eetha, saying that no one else in the industry could have played the role. At the song launch event, Shraddha wore a saree and was also seen dancing with children on stage to the song. About Eetha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker added that he was not particularly upset about the shoot being halted but was saddened to see Shraddha crying because of the setback. He revealed that she recovered from her injury within a month, eager to return to the sets. Laxman also praised her performance as Eetha, saying that no one else in the industry could have played the role. At the song launch event, Shraddha wore a saree and was also seen dancing with children on stage to the song. About Eetha {{/usCountry}}

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Eetha is a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The musical drama is rooted in Maharashtra's traditional Tamasha and Lavani dance forms and is inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar. It narrates the story of a woman who defied conventions and overcame several challenges to carve an unforgettable place for herself in history. Apart from Shraddha, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi.

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The film draws inspiration from incidents documented in the Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha. At the recent song launch event, the director expressed his belief that the film would change people's perspective on Tamasha artistes and offer a glimpse into their lives beyond the glamour.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Karishma Sharma under Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4. It will clash at the box office with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a leading role.