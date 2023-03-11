Shraddha Kapoor reveals she was was caught when she cheated in exams, had chits on her school uniform

Shraddha Kapoor has revealed that she once cheated in an examination, adding that everyone does that at some point. Shraddha was promoting her new film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar when she recalled being caught by the teacher for cheating in an exam. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan reviews Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar)

Shraddha plays the lead role in Luv Ranjan's new film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. It has had an impressive start at the box office and became the second highest opener for the year with a collection of ₹15.73 crore on its first day. The collections saw a drop on the second day (working day) but they rose again on Friday, the third day for the film.

Shraddha told NDTV Good Times, “At some point in our lives everyone has cheated in exams. I was so disappointed in myself. I had written my answers under my pinafore and I had thought ki ‘kya brilliant idea hai matlab no one will be able to catch me’."

She added that it was only after some time that she realised she was in trouble. “I was just looking at the answers and my teacher was standing right next to me. I was like ‘hey I know I am going to get amazing marks’. She was right there. My teacher shouted, ‘Shraddha!’, and I was caught in the end. So clearly, I am a terrible liar.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg, and Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series are presenting it. The film features Shraddha as a young, working woman falling in love.

Talking about her character, Shraddha told PTI in an interview before the film's release, "It's such a different character from what I've played in Aashiqui 2 and other films after that. She is a girl who is more in charge, she is on the front foot and is confident. For me, it was refreshing to play a character who says what she feels. She is a girl-next-door with some 'tadka (spice)'. It was a first for me."

