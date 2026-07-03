Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha gets support from Vithabai Narayangaonkar's daughter amid title controversy: ‘Have no objection’

The debate around Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has taken a fresh turn. While the teaser impressed many with Shraddha's transformation into legendary Lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the film's title soon became a talking point. Questions were raised after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) objected to the makers choosing Eetha instead of naming the biopic after Vithabai. Some reports also suggested that members of the late artiste's family shared those concerns. Now, Vithabai's eldest daughter has addressed the controversy and clarified where the family stands.

Vithabai Narayangaonkar's daughter says the family has no objection

Shraddha Kapoor in the upcoming movie, Eetha.

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Mangala Bansode Karavadikar has now addressed the controversy surrounding the title of Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film, Eetha. Her statement comes after reports claimed that Vithabai Narayangaonkar's sons, Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with grandson Mohit Narayangaonkar, were unhappy with the makers' choice of title.

The 75-year-old, who is Vithabai's eldest daughter, a noted Tamasha artiste and a President's Award recipient, said the family has no objection to the title. She explained that Eetha was a name by which people fondly knew her mother during her performances in villages.

"We have no objection to the film's title. I have spoken with Mohit and have requested him to not give out any further statements on the same. The title is appropriate because in those days, people from the villages where my mother performed would often call her Eetha,” she told Times of India.

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{{^usCountry}} Mangala also shared that she had mentioned this to director Laxman Utekar while he was meeting the family and researching Vithabai's life for the film. “I have been performing on stage since I was seven years old and have heard people address my mother by that name. We are happy that through this film people will come to know about my mother and how dedicated she was to her craft.” Why the title sparked controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mangala also shared that she had mentioned this to director Laxman Utekar while he was meeting the family and researching Vithabai's life for the film. “I have been performing on stage since I was seven years old and have heard people address my mother by that name. We are happy that through this film people will come to know about my mother and how dedicated she was to her craft.” Why the title sparked controversy {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy began after a TV9 Marathi report claimed that the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Film and Cultural Department had raised objections to the film being titled Eetha. The party felt that since the film tells the story of legendary Lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar, it should have been named after her. Babasaheb Patil, Maharashtra State President of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department, said it was important to preserve and honour Vithabai's legacy. He questioned why the makers chose not to call the film Vitha or Vithabai, saying the title should reflect the immense contribution she made to Lavani and Tamasha.

Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

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Vithabai Narayangaonkar was one of Maharashtra's most loved and respected Lavani and Tamasha performers. Known for her powerful stage presence and unmatched performances, she became a household name and left a lasting impact on the state's folk art scene. Her work inspired many artists who followed in her footsteps.

She was honoured by the President of India in 1957 and again in 1990 for her contribution to Indian folk arts. But behind the applause was a life that wasn't always easy. Despite her immense popularity, Vithabai reportedly faced financial hardships in her later years. Today, her passion for Lavani and Tamasha lives on through her family, with several of her children and sons-in-law continuing the tradition.

About Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

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Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. It is set to hit theatres on August 28, arriving during the Raksha Bandhan festive weekend.