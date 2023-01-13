Shreyas Talpade recalls he was warned about Naseeruddin Shah's 'temperament' before they began filming for Iqbal

Shreyas Talpade recalled working with Naseeruddin Shah in their 2005 film Iqbal. The actor said he was nervous before they started filming for the Nagesh Kukunoor movie, and how the director had warned him about Naseeruddin's 'temperament' ahead of their shoot. Shreyas, who has worked in Hindi and Marathi cinema, also recalled being praised by the veteran actor after their first day on set. Also read: Shreyas Talpade on Iqbal sequel

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new interview, Shreyas Talpade reflected on how he had a 'great time' filming for Iqbal with Naseeruddin, with whom he had breakfast, played Scramble and even went out for dinners. However, it did not start like this between the two as Nagesh had told Shreyas that Naseeruddin Shah was 'a bit temperamental', and could get angry easily.

Speaking about their first day on Iqbal's set, Shreyas told Bollywood Hungama, "Nagesh Kukunoor said Naseer sir will join us in a few days, 'But see, he's a bit temperamental, thoda sa agar gussa karein (if he gets angry), and you feel that you are not able to speak with him, then you don't worry, just come and tell me, and I will handle it'. Mein thoda sa nervous tha (I was a little nervous). Naseer ji came and we shot through the day. In the evening Naseer ji called me, 'Yahaan aana, theatre kiya hai nah? Woh samajh mein aata hai. Acha suno main ek baat tumhe batana chahta hoon. Yeh Nagesh thoda temperamental hai. Agar gussa karein toh mujhe batana, I will handle (You have done theatre? It shows in your acting. I want to tell you about Nagesh's temperament, if he gets upset and angry, you can come and tell me. I will handle it)'. I did not tell either of them about this till the shooting (for Iqbal) ended."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shreyas further spoke about his experience with Naseeruddin, and said in Hindi, "I had a great time shooting with Naseer ji, we had breakfast together, we would play Scramble, watch films, he would take us out for dinners. I got to know him better, even post the shoot I used to meet him in Pune, when he was a guest lecturer at FTII (The Film and Television Institute of India)."

Iqbal was widely praised by critics, and well received by audiences. It even won Naseeruddin Shah the National Film Award for best supporting actor in 2007. The movie also won National Film Award for best film on other social issues. Shreyas too won an award – Zee Cine Award for Best Actor Male. Speaking about Iqbal in a 2018 interview with Hindustan Times, Shreyas had said, "Life changed completely for me... Whatever I am today, is thanks to this film. It’s instrumental in getting me where I am.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON