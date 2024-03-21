 Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor-starrer horror comedy titled ‘Kapkapiii’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor-starrer horror comedy titled ‘Kapkapiii’

PTI |
Mar 21, 2024 12:02 PM IST

Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor-starrer horror comedy titled 'Kapkapiii'

Mumbai, The upcoming horror comedy starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor has been titled “Kapkapiii”, the makers announced on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

The movie is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, best known for films such as “Kya Kool Hain Hum” and “Apna Sapna Money Money”. Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi have written the script.

Talpade said the upcoming comedy movie will be a welcome break for the audience from thrillers and patriotic films.

“Today, when most of the films around us are thrillers, dark, or patriotic, audiences can expect a genuine horror comedy. While there's always a chuckle, there are sequences where you will fall off your chair laughing, along with moments that will give you genuine goosebumps," the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

Talpade, who suffered a heart attack in December 2023, said he is happy to reunite with his “Golmaal” co-star Kapoor and Sivan, with whom he worked on the 2006 movie “Apna Sapna Money Money”.

“It's like you are working with two of your brothers. I also feel there's a certain level of maturity that comes to your performance after years of experience, and that seems to have happened with both me and Tusshar. Sangeethji has the skill to understand our strengths and utilize them to the fullest,” the actor said.

Kapoor, who worked with Sivan on the 2005 adult comedy “Kyaa Kool Hai Hum”, said he agreed to do the film as he got the opportunity to explore a new character.

“I really enjoyed the script. The team had a very good vibe, especially Sangeeth sir, with whom I've worked before. My character is within the realm of comedy and horror but very different from what has been portrayed by me in my earlier films,” he added.

“Kapkapiii” also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. It is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

