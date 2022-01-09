Shruti Haasan claims boyfriend Santanu Hazarika was ‘interested first’ but she was the first to say ‘I love you’. Watch

Actor Shruti Haasan has revealed that she was the first to say 'I love you' to her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Shruti shared a video of them participating in a couples challenge.

Reacting to the first question on 'who was interested first', Shruti Haasan pointed towards Santanu Hazarika. At the same time, Santanu tilted his head towards Shruti and then both started shaking their heads.

Next, when the question 'who said I love you first' came up, Shruti smiled and pointed at herself. Santanu too leaned his head towards her. The couple pointed at each other when asked 'who is more protective'. Both of them agreed that Shruti 'cleans more' and Santanu 'eats the most'.

Reacting to the next question on 'who spends the most money', Shruti and Santanu pointed at her. Shruti revealed that she's 'most likely to start an argument?’ Both of them pointed at Santanu in response to the 'who falls asleep first' question. The video ended with them pointing at each other when asked 'who is more annoying?'

Shruti captioned the video, “Sleepy faces.” Reacting to the post, her sister Akshara Haasan commented, “Truly a good morning,” and added a few laughing emojis.

Recently, while talking to Mandira Bedi on The Love Laugh Live Show, Shruti opened up about how she was expected to hide her relationships. “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’,” she said.

“And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner-- to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don't know but I think it's important to respect your environment and the people in it,” she had added.

