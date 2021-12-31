Shruti Haasan responds to Instagram user asking about her break-ups with ‘half girlfriend’ comment

Actor Shruti Haasan has responded to an Instagram user asking her about the number of break-ups she has been through. Shruti, who held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on the social media platform, reacted to the question.

A person asked her, "How many break-ups you have?" Shruti Haasan replied, "How many girlfriends have you had? I'm guessing zero or maybe half." Shruti changed the query altogether and gave the answer her own twist as she smiled.

Currently, Shruti is in a relationship dating Santanu Hazarika and spoke about her love life last month while talking to Mandira Bedi on her talk show The Love Laugh Live Show. When asked if she wanted to hide her relationship with Shantanu, Shruti had said, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’."

She added, "And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner-- to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don't know but I think it's important to respect your environment and the people in it.”

Earlier, Shruti was in a relationship with Michael Corsale but parted ways in 2019. She appeared in a reality show, Feet Up With the Stars hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, and had spoken about her break-up. "I was the cool type. I was very innocent and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person that's why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me," India Today quoted her as saying.

Shruti had also said, "Even now there is no formula. Good people are good at good times and the same people are bad at times. But I have no regrets. It was overall a good experience for me. I have learnt a lot and it was a learning experience. But I always look for that one great love and I will be happy to announce that this is the one I have been waiting for."

Shruti is the daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and his ex-wife, actor Sarika. Shruti also has a younger sister Akshara Haasan. Shruti was last seen in Tamil movie Laabam.

