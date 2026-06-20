Siddhant Kapoor says he has tears after watching Shraddha Kapoor in Eetha teaser: ‘My jaan sister…’

On Friday, hours after Eetha teaser was attached to the theatrical release of Cocktail 2, Siddhanth shared a post praising Shraddha in the teaser and wrote, “My jaan sister, I have tears of gratitude.'” His heartfelt post came shortly after audiences got their first glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor in what is being described as a never-before-seen avatar.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is earning praise for her performance in the teaser of her upcoming film Eetha. And this is when the teaser has not even been released on social media. The Eetha teaser is attached to Cocktail 2 in theatres, and those who have watched it there can't stop raving about it on social media. Among them is Shraddha's brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor . The actor has expressed his admiration for his sister Shraddha, sharing an emotional message on social media that has further fuelled excitement around the project.

The teaser has generated considerable buzz among fans, with Shraddha's striking transformation emerging as one of the biggest talking points.

Fans praise Eetha teaser Eetha teaser shows Shraddha draped in a traditional saree in an advanced stage of pregnancy. She screams in labour in an intense sequence, giving birth right before going on stage for a performance. Although the teaser only gives a brief glimpse of Shraddha, fans were quick to praise her transformation, with many already predicting a National Award for her.

Although the teaser was attached to theatrical screenings of Cocktail 2 and not shared on YouTube, clips from the preview surfaced online after several moviegoers shared phone-recorded footage on social media. The leaked visuals quickly drew attention and sparked widespread discussion among fans.

What is Eetha about Eetha marks the latest collaboration between producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar, following the blockbuster success of Chhaava. It also marks Shraddha's third collaboration with Vijan's Maddock after the two Stree films.

The film chronicles the life and legacy of renowned Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Shraddha plays the famous performer. Joining her in the cast are Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, both of whom play pivotal roles in the narrative.

Reportedly, Eetha is expected to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend.