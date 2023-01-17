Shraddha Kapoor gorges on pani puri, ragda patties with brother Siddhant Kapoor and friends. See pics

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and shared happy pictures of herself with actor-brother Siddhant Kapoor while feasting on some street food. The two feasted on mouth-watering pani puri and ragda patties. The siblings can be seen having the best time with their friends over pani puri party. Many fans reacted to Shraddha's post and asked her to share the food with them also. (Also read: Farah Khan welcomes brother Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik out of Bigg Boss house with burgers and fries)

Shraddha shared a series of pictures from her street style food party. She sported a white shirt with blue jeans. She kept her hair loose. In one of the pictures, she flashed a radiant smile as she held a plate filled with ragda patties. In another picture, she posed with her friend Antara Rajkumari while eating ragda patties. She savoured pani puri, stuffed with green moong beans and boiled potatoes. She posted two pictures featuring plates of ragda pattice and golgappas with coriander and tamarind's sauces. At last, Shraddha's brother Siddhant in black jacket and black pants, took a selfie with her and their friends, Priyank Sharma and Antara. All of them were all smiles while posing for the camera.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shraddha wrote, “Foodies united (smiley and orange heart emojis). Pani puri pyaar by @padminikolhapure, ragda pattice pyaar by @tejukolhapure.” Her brother Siddhant wrote, “Stomachs done (laughing emoji).” To which, she replied, “Ya, I am full right now.”

Reacting to the post, one of Shraddha's fans wrote, “Akele akele mat khaao hum logo bhi bolaao Shraddha di (Don't eat alone, invite us also please sister).” Another fan commented, “Tum itna khaa kar bhi itni sundar kaise ho (laughing emoji), ham thora sa bhi khaa lete hai toh pet bahar nikal aata hai (How come you are so beautiful even after eating so much, whenever we eat so much, we tend to put on weight).” Other fan wrote, “Why only showing off, share with me too na.” “Acha padhai kar raha tha, distract kadiya (I was studying but you have distracted me),” wrote one. “Only real food lovers can be this happy while eating”, added another.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is produced and directed by Luv Ranjan. It will release in theatres on March 8, 2023.

