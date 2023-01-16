Farah Khan welcomes brother Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik out of Bigg Boss house with burgers and fries

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared pictures with director-brother Sajid Khan and singer-wrestler Abdu Rozik. Sajid and Abdu took voluntary exits from Bigg Boss 16, one after the other on Saturday and Sunday. Farah posed happily as she enjoyed burger and fries party with Sajid and Abdu. She called themselves ‘mandli.’ Along with fans, her celebrity friends like Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Kashmera Shah among other reacted to her post. (Also read: Farah Khan asks Sajid Khan 'kya aap ek purush hai', Bigg Boss 16 fans say: 'She just roasted her brother badly')

Farah shared a series of pictures. In one of them, she sported a black full sleeves top with black pants. Abdu also twinned with her, and wore a black glittery coat with black T-shirt and pair of black pants. Sajid can be seen in denims jacket with pair of black pants. In the pictures, the three posed together as they flashed radiant smiles while looking into the camera, with a table of burgers and a bowl of fries kept in front of them. In another picture, Farah and Abdu made a heart with their hands and looked happy. Farah also posted a cute picture of brother Sajid with Abdu.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Farah captioned them, “My 2 favourites this season of #Biggboss 16….sometimes its even better to just win hearts (three red heart emojis).” She tagged Abdu and Sajid on the pictures. She used ‘mandli’, ‘family’ and ‘burgir’ as the hashtags on the post. Actors Malaika Arora, Yuvika Chaudhary, fashion designer Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis. Entrepreneur Anam Mirza wrote, “Favs (red heart emojis).”

Reacting to the pictures, one of Farah's fans wrote, “Best surprise picture, mandali (group) could get.” Another fan commented, “Tum logo ne toh aag laga di BB mai (You guys have rocked on Bigg Boss show).” A fan of Abdu and Sajid's wrote, “Show is boring without these two guys.” “Both are heart of Bigg Boss 16….”, added one. “You won the heart, Sajid bro”, wrote another.

Farah Khan shared pictures with Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Farah captioned one of the pictures with Sajid and Abdu, “My 2 favourites…finally home (finally home).” She wrote, “Long son, short son…sometimes winning hearts is even better” for Sajid's solo photo with Abdu.

In his farewell speech on Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday's episode, Sajid Khan joined his hands and said with tears in his eyes, “Jo jo mere kisi se bhi jhagde ho, haath jorke mafi mangta hu. Lekin aap logo ka bahut support raha (I fold my hands to apologise to all those I fought with. But you people supported me a lot).” He took a voluntarily exit to shoot for his upcoming film, 100 percent. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON