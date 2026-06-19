Cocktail 2 movie review live: Kriti Sanon shines, but Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika's sequel fails to impress viewers

• Cocktail, released in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, and was a commercial and critical success

• Cocktail 2 has been described as a spiritual sequel with new characters and a new story, but connected to the first part with its theme of messy relationships

• Cocktail 2 has released in theatres on June 19 after a strong showing in advance bookings for day 1

• The film is a heavily anticipated one as it is touted to do well, something not many romantic dramas have done at the box office since the pandemic

• The film tells the story of a couple on holiday in Sicily, who bump into her friend there. An insecure Diya (Rashmika) pushes Ally (Kriti) to flirt with her boyfriend (Shahid) and test his loyalty. And it only leads to chaos.

• The advance bookings for the film opened this week, and the film sold over 1.6 lakh tickets for the first day alone in India

• The first reactions to the film are mixed, with some viewers praising the cinematography and music, but criticising the plot and the performances