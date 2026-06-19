Cocktail 2 review: Sicily sizzles more than the romance in this confused Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film

The chemistry between the trio also entertains. Till the intermission point, one is glad to have a nice summer flick amongst us. That is, until the second half arrives.

The first shoutout belongs to cinematographer Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran. Cocktail 2 is so gorgeously shot that even when the story wobbles, the visuals keep you hooked. The scenic Sicily becomes a character in itself. The first half is largely enjoyable, with writers Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain weaving modern relationship anxieties into a light narrative sprinkled with laugh-out-loud moments.

But beneath the picture-perfect romance lies an insecurity. Convinced that Kunal may be marrying her out of obligation rather than love, Diya pushes Ally to flirt with him and test his loyalty. The consequences form the rest of the story.

The latest spiritual sequel sees Homi Adajania return as director. Kunal ( Shahid Kapoor ) and Diya ( Rashmika Mandanna ) are college sweethearts who love each other deeply, but aren't sold on the institution of marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes a turn when they bump into Ally ( Kriti Sanon ), Diya's friend, who convinces them to scrap their itinerary and join her instead.

Love and longing take centre stage at the movies this week. Main Vaapas Aaunga, which continues to break hearts, and now, Cocktail 2. The difference? One is a meditation on memory. The other is a reminder that some memories are best left untouched. Interesting fact: Imtiaz Ali, who directs MVA, had written the original, breezy Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The original Cocktail was messy too, but it had heart and characters you cared about. This spiritual successor has the gloss, the glamour, but not the emotional punch. Some drinks are best served once.

On holiday in Sicily, college sweethearts Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) bump into her friend Ally (Kriti Sanon). An insecure Diya pushes Ally to flirt with him and test his loyalty. And it only leads to chaos.

What does not work Cocktail 2 nosedives hard post-interval. The stunning Sicilian backdrop, which masked the screenplay's shortcomings until then, can no longer come to the rescue. Ally enters to stir chaos in Kunal and Diya's lives, but instead of serving up a compelling cocktail of emotions, the film dishes out a messy khichdi of melodrama and heightened emotions that is neither believable nor fun to watch.

Cocktail 2 desperately wants to be seen as more than a glossy relationship drama. The film reaches for bigger themes, from the nature of modern love to the confusion between desire and comfort. It wants to hold up a mirror to a generation that swipes right and then second-guesses every decision.

Unfortunately, the film's insights are as shallow as its conflict is loud. Every time it seems ready to say something meaningful, it resorts to exaggerated scenes. The result is a film that mistakes noise for depth.

In the performance department, Shahid Kapoor looks comfortable; he has done similar stuff before. As the heartthrob capable of making hearts flutter, he slips into the role with ease. Rashmika Mandanna delivers an okay performance. Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, looks stunning.

But none of them manages to convince the audience of this story. Beyond the trio, the supporting cast is given little to do and leaves little impact.

Pritam's music works better than the screenplay in some places. The songs blend with the film's breezy mood and help maintain its energy, particularly in the more enjoyable first half.