Shraddha Kapoor gives goosebumps as Lavani legend Vithabai in leaked Eetha teaser; fans predict National Award for her

The teaser quickly took over social media, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration for Shraddha's transformation. One fan tweeted, "This is the National Award for Shraddha. What a screen presence, aura and acting. She literally nailed it." Another wrote, "Shraddha is back with a bang." A third fan commented, "Peak beauty, peak expression, peak screen presence. Shraddha Kapoor, what on earth is this? Every frame from Eetha looks like a painting come to life." Another X user shared, "Oh my God, absolute goosebumps! Shraddha Kapoor, you were born to play this role."

The leaked teaser, widely shared by fans on X, opens with Shraddha portraying Vithabai, crying in pain as she prepares for a performance despite being nine months pregnant. After giving birth backstage, she makes the bold decision to step onto the stage. Even when she is warned that dancing could cost her life, she remains determined and declares, "Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi" (If I die after falling again and again, I'll be remembered as a helpless woman. But if I die dancing, I'll become a legend). The teaser then showcases glimpses of Vithabai's journey, her passion for performance, and her unwavering dedication to her art.

In 2024, Shraddha Kapoor won praise for her performance in the blockbuster Stree 2 . Now, the actor is gearing up for her return to the big screen with Eetha, a biographical drama inspired by the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film's teaser, which was attached to screenings of Cocktail 2 and released in cinemas today, has already surfaced on social media. Despite offering only a brief glimpse of the film, the teaser has generated significant buzz, with fans showering Shraddha with praise for her performance.

One fan even predicted a milestone performance, writing, "My entire TL has been hijacked by #Eetha. Terrific response to the teaser. Just saw a glimpse and I am sold! ACTress #ShraddhaKapoor is back, and how! I can sense a career-defining performance from her. Will be seated for FDFS." Many fans also called the teaser one of the most promising first looks of the year.

About Eetha Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film is expected to chronicle her extraordinary journey from the 1940s to the 1990s, exploring both her rise to fame and the challenges she faced throughout her life.

Backed by Maddock Films and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festive period. With the teaser already generating strong reactions, expectations from the film are steadily rising.