Siddharth Menon ‘believed’ he will be a National Award winner one day, reveals he cried when his wife started ‘bawling’

Actor Siddharth Menon’s ‘phone hasn’t stopped ringing’ since Friday evening. And why should it not? The actor won a Special Jury mention as an actor for his Marathi film June at the 68th National Film Awards. “I’m not feeling anything to tell you very honestly,” Menon says, as we speak on a call minutes after his win was announced. He adds, “Everybody around me is feeling a lot, which is making me feel very happy. As an artist you feel your journey is alone but when the whole world is celebrating it, the feeling is unparalleled.”

Menon was still in “disbelief” till he spoke to his wife Poornima Nair, who is currently in Dubai. “She called me and started crying. She was bawling. I couldn’t resist and I cried as well. If she cries, I lose it. She is the one, who has seen me so closely through the process of making this film,” he elaborates.

The phrase National Award winner is now going to be attached to his name like a prefix. The 33-year-old who started his career on stage in Pune, admits that there was a part in him that believed this day would come. being “I’m very crazy that way,” he confesses and adds, “I believe in things, I did believe that this would happen. I didn’t know when and for what, but I knew.

This is the National Award! You can dream of it, but you cannot predict what’s going to happen.”

The Marathi film directed by debutant directors Vaibhav Kshiti and Suhrud Godbole and written by Nikhil Mahajan was universally acclaimed for its sensitive treatment. Calling the movie the “most challenging film” of his career so far, Menon further continues, “I’m so happy that it happened in their (Kshiti and Godbole)’s debut film. This one is for the team. We were always against all odds: right from the topic, the budget, then the pandemic hitting us. We didn’t know what to do with this product. We have gone through so much. I share this (award) with the entire cast.”