Sidharth Malhotra and ‘little Kiara' reenact Shershaah scene, Kiara Advani reacts with love

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently basking in the success of Shershaah, which is the biopic of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Since the film's release, Sidharth and Kiara have been receiving a lot of love from the audience, while some fans are making sketches for them, some are creating Reels of their favourite scenes from the movie. Now, Sidharth has posted a video with his ‘little Kiara’ on Instagram reenacting a scene from the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Sidharth is seen with Shivani, who can be seen lip-syncing to Kiara’s dialogues. Shivani is the same girl who enacted Kiara’s funeral scene from the film and her video went viral on the internet. Sharing the video on his handle, he wrote, “Meet little Kiara as dimple ️. #shershaahreels @shivani.j.khanna #shershaah” Kiara Advani reacted to the video by dropping a heart and awestruck emojis in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Shivani posted a video of the funeral scene of Shershaah, in the video, little Shivani can be seen wearing the similar outfit as the one Kiara wore in the film and enacting the scene.

READ MORE: Shershaah becomes Amazon Prime India's most watched movie, Sidharth Malhotra is 'overwhelmed with love'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth opened up about the success of the film and told Indian Express, “I always wanted my work to speak for itself, for people to connect with my character and feel something. That’s the intention, the passion for filmmaking I have. Shershaah has definitely changed people’s impression towards my creative choices and instincts,” he said. “It just makes it easy for me. If tomorrow, I have a creative suggestion they (the makers) will possibly consider it and give it more weight than before,” Malhotra added.

Meanwhile, Kiara in an interview with a top daily admitted that she considers Sidharth as ‘one of her closest friends in the industry’. She had said, “As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well. As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Vishnu Varadhan-directed film released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video and earned acclaim for sensitively piecing together the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.