Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani, calls Toxic ‘one of her bests’: ‘Can’t wait’

The trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic has created a lot of noise on the internet ever since its release on Saturday. Apart from Yash, the film stars A-list female leads like Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi, but Kiara Advani's presence in the trailer dominated the conversation as fans lauded her performance. Not just fans, her husband Sidharth Malhotra also praised her performance in the trailer.

Sidharth cheers for Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani after Toxic trailer release.

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Sidharth took to Instagram to cheer for Kiara after the trailer went viral on social media. Sidharth admitted in the post that Toxic will turn out to be a game changer for Kiara's career. He shared the trailer on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "The effort, the grind, the passion_it's all going to show on the big screen. Going to be one of your bests Ki!! Can't wait to see the magic @geetu_mohandas @thenameisyash, you and the entire team has created. Best wishes team #Toxic. Looking forward to 26th Aug."

Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani.

Kiara on Toxic

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{{^usCountry}} At the trailer launch, Kiara also admitted that her career will be defined by 'before and after Toxic'. She said at the event, "I truly believe Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed that I was capable of this much before I knew that fearless leap I was ready to take as an actor. Today when I watch every little of our film, I just wanna say thank you. Thank you Geetu and Thank you for giving me a part that I know will be very special for me as an actor in my journey. I think there will be Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic. What we've tasted is now going to make us want so much more, and we're just going to be so much greedier with every film we step into." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the trailer launch, Kiara also admitted that her career will be defined by 'before and after Toxic'. She said at the event, "I truly believe Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed that I was capable of this much before I knew that fearless leap I was ready to take as an actor. Today when I watch every little of our film, I just wanna say thank you. Thank you Geetu and Thank you for giving me a part that I know will be very special for me as an actor in my journey. I think there will be Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic. What we've tasted is now going to make us want so much more, and we're just going to be so much greedier with every film we step into." {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic is seen as Kiara Advani's return to the big screen following her maternity break. She welcomed her daughter, Saraayah, with Sidharth in 2025.

All about Toxic

Toxic is a pan-India action thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film was shot simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

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Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.