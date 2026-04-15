Sidharth Malhotra wears a bow, gives a glimpse at being a girl dad, fans call him ‘pookie’

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is deep in his “girl dad” era, and honestly, he’s nailing it. After welcoming a baby girl with wife Kiara Advani last year, the actor has now given fans an adorable peek into his off-screen life, and the internet can’t get enough.

Sidharth Malhotra shows he is a girl dad

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram on July 15 last year to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival.

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On Wednesday, Sidharth, who is married to actor Kiara Advani, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture, offering a glimpse into his life as a girl dad.

In the picture, Sidharth is seen smiling softly at the camera, dressed casually in a white T-shirt. What steals the spotlight, however, is the tiny white bow clipped onto his hair – a witty take on a sweet father-daughter moment.

Sharing the picture, Sidharth wrote with caption, “Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad (bow emoji).”

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse into his personal life. One wrote, “Pookie Malhotra”, with another sharing, “WE ALWAYS KNEW YOU'LL BE A CERTIFIED GIRL DAD SINCE AGES LIKE... PLEASE.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse into his personal life. One wrote, “Pookie Malhotra”, with another sharing, “WE ALWAYS KNEW YOU'LL BE A CERTIFIED GIRL DAD SINCE AGES LIKE... PLEASE.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Most handsome Dad,” one commented. One shared, “Styling creds: Saraayah Malhotra”. One wrote, “Am I dreaming?? You posted about your dad era.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most handsome Dad,” one commented. One shared, “Styling creds: Saraayah Malhotra”. One wrote, “Am I dreaming?? You posted about your dad era.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Pookie,” one wrote. Another shared, “Awwwww pookie dad”. One fan mentioned, “This is the cutest post of him ever”. “We can easily imagine how cute your baby girl is,” another wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Pookie,” one wrote. Another shared, “Awwwww pookie dad”. One fan mentioned, “This is the cutest post of him ever”. “We can easily imagine how cute your baby girl is,” another wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Previously, Sidharth opened up about being a dad when he joined Barkha Dutt on stage for a conversation about his life and baby girl Saraayah during the We The Women festival in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previously, Sidharth opened up about being a dad when he joined Barkha Dutt on stage for a conversation about his life and baby girl Saraayah during the We The Women festival in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sidharth shared that giving his daughter a morning massage has now become a daily ritual. “That’s our routine, waking up with her stretching. Life has definitely changed for the better ever since I became a girl dad. She’s in her best phase right now. I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can’t speak. I realised that I am no longer the hero of the house; she’s the superstar,” the actor said. Sidharth and Kiara become parents {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sidharth shared that giving his daughter a morning massage has now become a daily ritual. “That’s our routine, waking up with her stretching. Life has definitely changed for the better ever since I became a girl dad. She’s in her best phase right now. I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can’t speak. I realised that I am no longer the hero of the house; she’s the superstar,” the actor said. Sidharth and Kiara become parents {{/usCountry}}

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Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram on July 15 last year to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Later, the couple requested photographers to avoid clicking pictures of their newborn.

Later, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to reveal the name of their newborn daughter. They shared a picture of them holding the baby's tiny feet and wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms (folded hand emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra." The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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